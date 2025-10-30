Motorola: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $562 million. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $562 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $3.33. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.06 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.85 per share.

The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $3.01 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.99 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Motorola expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.30 to $4.36.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.09 to $15.15 per share, with revenue expected to be $11.65 billion.

