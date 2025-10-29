Morningstar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Morningstar Inc. (MORN) on Wednesday reported net income of $91.6 million in its third…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Morningstar Inc. (MORN) on Wednesday reported net income of $91.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.17. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.55 per share.

The investment research firm posted revenue of $617.4 million in the period.

