Morgan Stanley: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley (MS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.61 billion. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley (MS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.61 billion.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $2.80 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $31.19 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.22 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.45 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.