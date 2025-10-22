Moody’s: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moody’s Corp. (MCO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $646 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moody’s Corp. (MCO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $646 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $3.60. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, were $3.92 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.70 per share.

The credit ratings agency posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.96 billion.

Moody’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.50 to $14.75 per share.

