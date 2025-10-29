Monro: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Monro Muffler Brake Inc. (MNRO) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.7 million…

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Monro Muffler Brake Inc. (MNRO) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fairport, New York-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The automotive repair chain posted revenue of $288.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNRO

