Mondelez: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $743 million. The Chicago-based…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $743 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum posted revenue of $9.74 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDLZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDLZ

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.