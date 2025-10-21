Monarch Casino: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $31.6…

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $31.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had net income of $1.69.

The casino operator posted revenue of $142.8 million in the period.

