Molina: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $79 million.

The Long Beach, California-based company said it had net income of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.84 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.97 per share.

The provider of Medicaid-related services posted revenue of $11.48 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.9 billion.

Molina expects full-year earnings to be $14 per share, with revenue expected to be $44.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.