Mohawk Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $108.8 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Calhoun, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.75. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.67 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.68 per share.

The flooring maker posted revenue of $2.76 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.73 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Mohawk Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.90 to $2.

