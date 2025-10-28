Modine: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

The Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, came to $1.06 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The heating and cooling products maker posted revenue of $738.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $690.5 million.

