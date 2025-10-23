Mobileye: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JERUSALEM (AP) — JERUSALEM (AP) — Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) on Thursday reported a loss of $96 million in its…

JERUSALEM (AP) — JERUSALEM (AP) — Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) on Thursday reported a loss of $96 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jerusalem-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The maker of driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies posted revenue of $504 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $473.6 million.

Mobileye expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MBLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MBLY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.