Microsoft: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $27.75 billion.…

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $27.75 billion.

The Redmond, Washington-based company said it had net income of $3.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.65 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $77.67 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.96 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSFT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.