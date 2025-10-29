MGP: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $15.4 million.…

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $15.4 million.

The Atchison, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The producer of distillery and ingredients products used by the packaged goods industry posted revenue of $130.9 million in the period.

MGP expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $525 million to $535 million.

