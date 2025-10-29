MGM: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International (MGM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $285.3 million…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International (MGM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $285.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of $1.05. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $4.25 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.22 billion.

