Methanex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Methanex Corp. (MEOH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The methanol supplier posted revenue of $927 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $974 million.

