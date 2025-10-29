Meta Platforms: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.71 billion.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were $7.25 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.61 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $51.24 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Meta Platforms said it expects revenue in the range of $56 billion to $59 billion.

