Merck: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — Merck & Co. (MRK) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $5.79 billion.

The Rahway, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $2.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.58 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.36 per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $17.28 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.06 billion.

Merck expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.93 to $8.98 per share, with revenue in the range of $64.5 billion to $65 billion.

