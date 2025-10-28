Merchants Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $54.7 million.…

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $54.7 million.

The bank, based in Carmel, Indiana, said it had earnings of 97 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $344.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $171.1 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $166 million.

