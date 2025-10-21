Mercantile Bank: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $23.8 million.

The bank, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, said it had earnings of $1.46 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan posted revenue of $96 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $62.4 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MBWM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MBWM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.