MercadoLibre: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MercadoLibre SA (MELI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $421 million. The…

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MercadoLibre SA (MELI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $421 million.

The Montevideo, Uruguay-based company said it had profit of $8.32 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.43 per share.

The operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America posted revenue of $7.41 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.25 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MELI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MELI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.