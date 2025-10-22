Medpace: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $111.1 million. On…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $111.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $3.86.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.50 per share.

The provider of outsourced clinical development services posted revenue of $659.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $640.4 million.

Medpace expects full-year earnings to be $14.60 to $14.86 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.48 billion to $2.53 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MEDP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MEDP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.