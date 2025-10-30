Mechanics Bank: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Mechanics Bank (MCHB) on Thursday reported net income of $55.2 million in its third…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Mechanics Bank (MCHB) on Thursday reported net income of $55.2 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Seattle, said it had earnings of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The real estate lender posted revenue of $314.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $255.4 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCHB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCHB

