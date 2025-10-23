McGrath: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) on Thursday reported profit of $42.3 million in its…

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) on Thursday reported profit of $42.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Livermore, California-based company said it had net income of $1.72.

The business-to-business rental company posted revenue of $256.4 million in the period.

McGrath expects full-year revenue in the range of $935 million to $955 million.

