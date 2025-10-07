McCormick: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — McCormick & Co. (MKC) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net…

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — McCormick & Co. (MKC) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $225.5 million.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The spices and seasonings company posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.71 billion.

McCormick expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.05 per share.

