Mattel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $278.4 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had net income of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and severance costs, were 89 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.81 billion.

Mattel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.54 to $1.66 per share.

