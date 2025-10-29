Materion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Materion Corp. (MTRN) on Wednesday reported profit of $25.4 million…

Materion Corp. (MTRN) on Wednesday reported profit of $25.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.41 per share.

The supplier of engineered materials to technology companies posted revenue of $444.8 million in the period.

Materion expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.30 to $5.70 per share.

