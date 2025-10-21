Matador: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $176.4 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $176.4 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.36 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $939 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $883.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

