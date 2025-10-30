MasterCard: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MasterCard Inc. (MA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $3.93 billion.…

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had net income of $4.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.38 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.31 per share.

The processor of debit and credit card payments posted revenue of $8.6 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MA

