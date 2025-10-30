MasTec: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — MasTec Inc. (MTZ) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $160.7…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — MasTec Inc. (MTZ) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $160.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.04. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.48 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.31 per share.

The utility contractor posted revenue of $3.97 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.9 billion.

MasTec expects full-year earnings to be $6.40 per share, with revenue expected to be $14.08 billion.

