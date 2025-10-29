Masco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Masco Corp. (MAS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $189 million.…

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Masco Corp. (MAS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $189 million.

On a per-share basis, the Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 97 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The maker of Behr paint, Delta faucets and other building products posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.94 billion.

Masco expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $3.95 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.