Markel Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Markel Group Inc. (MKL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $751.3 million.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $59.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains and non-recurring gains, came to $30.90 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $22.77 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $3.93 billion in the period.

