Marine Products: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Marine Products Corp. (MPX) on Thursday reported net income of $2.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 7 cents.

The recreational boat maker posted revenue of $53.1 million in the period.

