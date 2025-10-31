Marcus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $16.2 million. On a…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $16.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 42 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The operator of movie theaters, hotels and resorts posted revenue of $210.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $209.4 million.

