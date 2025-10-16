Manpower: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $18 million. On a per-share…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $18 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $4.63 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.61 billion.

