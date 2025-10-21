Manhattan Associates: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $58.6 million. On a…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $58.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $1.36 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $275.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $271.3 million.

Manhattan Associates expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.95 to $4.97 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion.

