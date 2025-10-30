Malibu Boats: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) on Thursday reported a loss of $702,000 in…

LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) on Thursday reported a loss of $702,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Loudon, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, were 15 cents per share.

The maker of performance sports boats posted revenue of $194.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $185.1 million.

