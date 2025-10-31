Magna: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AURORA, Ontario (AP) — AURORA, Ontario (AP) — Magna International Inc. (MGA) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $305 million.…

AURORA, Ontario (AP) — Magna International Inc. (MGA) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $305 million.

The Aurora, Ontario-based company said it had profit of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.33 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The automotive supply company posted revenue of $10.06 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.01 billion.

