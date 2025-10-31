Madison Square Garden: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Madison Square Garden Co. (MSGS) on Friday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Madison Square Garden Co. (MSGS) on Friday reported a loss of $8.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.04 per share.

The sports team and entertainment company posted revenue of $39.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSGS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.