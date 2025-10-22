M/I Homes: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) on Wednesday reported profit of $106.5 million in…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) on Wednesday reported profit of $106.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $3.92. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.14 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period.

