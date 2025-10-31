LyondellBasell: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported a loss of $892 million in its third…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported a loss of $892 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $2.77. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.01 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The oil refiner and chemical company posted revenue of $7.73 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.49 billion.

