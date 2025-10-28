Logitech: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $170.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to $1.45 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Logitech said it expects revenue in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOGI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.