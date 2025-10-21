Lockheed: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.62 billion.…

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $6.95 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.33 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $18.61 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.56 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $22.15 to $22.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $74.25 billion to $74.75 billion.

