LKQ: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (AP) — ANTIOCH, Tenn. (AP) — LKQ Corp. (LKQ) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $180 million.

On a per-share basis, the Antioch, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The vehicle components company posted revenue of $3.5 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.53 billion.

LKQ expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.15 per share.

