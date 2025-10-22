Live Oak Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $26.5 million.

The Wilmington, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 55 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $262 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $146.1 million, also falling short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.