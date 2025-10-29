Littelfuse: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Wednesday reported net income of $69.5 million in…

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Wednesday reported net income of $69.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rosemont, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.77. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.95 per share.

The circuit protection manufacturer posted revenue of $624.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Littelfuse expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.40 to $2.60.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $570 million to $590 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

