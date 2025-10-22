Lithia Motors: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $217.1…

The Medford, Oregon-based company said it had profit of $8.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $9.50 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.53 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $9.68 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.61 billion.

