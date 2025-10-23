Lindsay: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lindsay Corp. (LNN) on Thursday reported net income of $10.8 million in…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lindsay Corp. (LNN) on Thursday reported net income of $10.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 99 cents.

The irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $153.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $74.1 million, or $6.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $676.4 million.

