Lincoln National: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $445 million.

On a per-share basis, the Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.04 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The insurance and retirement business posted revenue of $4.56 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.78 billion, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.8 billion.

