Lilly: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $5.58 billion.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $6.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $7.02 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.02 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $17.6 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.01 billion.

Lilly expects full-year earnings in the range of $23 to $23.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $63 billion to $63.5 billion.

