Liberty Oilfield Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $43.1 million. The…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $43.1 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, came to 6 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The provider of hydraulic fracturing services posted revenue of $947.4 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $959.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LBRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LBRT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.